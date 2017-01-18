‘This Is Us’ Will Reveal How Jack Died Soon — Creator Teases ‘Big Episode’

Image Courtesy of NBC

It sounds like we’re finally going to get the answer we’ve been craving: How did Jack die? At the Television Critics Association winter previews on Jan. 18, creator Dan Fogelman was asked about Jack’s death, and he admitted that the Jan. 24 installment is a ‘big’ Jack episode.

“Next week’s episode is a big episode,” creator Dan Fogelman said when asked about Jack’s death at the Television Critics Association winter previews in Pasadena, according to TV Guide. A preview clip shown at the event also showed a montage of Jack’s funeral.

“Next week is a big week. There’s a ‘before’ and ‘after’ to this family — before Jack and after,” he continued.

Milo already knows when and how Jack died, but he wants fans to know that his character is going to be around for a long time. “You may get some teasers as to when [he died], very soon,” he told The Wrap. “But I think the thing to know is that Jack’s time with his family is limited. But he’s not going anywhere because Jack and Rebecca are in the past, and reflect very much how they impact the Big Three in the present day. I think it’s safe to say that Jack will be around for the life of the show.”

Get ready to cry all the tears. Even though it’s only been 12 episodes, Jack has become such a beloved character. Milo Ventimiglia puts so much heart and soul into his performance as the father of the Big 3. In addition to the major Jack spoiler, the show was also renewed for a second and third season. Yes, more This Is Us is on the way! Each season will be 18 episodes.

We may get the answer as to how Jack died sooner rather than later, but fans will have to wait longer to find out how and why Rebecca ended up marrying Jack’s best friend Miguel. Dan said that storyline would evolve over “many many episodes.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Jack died? Let us know!

