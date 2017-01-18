TheMaleFappening: Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey & More Suffer Alleged Nude Photo Leak

SplashNews, Images Courtesy of Instagram & MTV

It’s The Fappening all over again! Several male celebrities including Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and many more had their privacy violated when a sketchy Twitter account allegedly leaked their nude pics and videos! Now, fans are coming to their defense.

You guys are going to be enraged when you hear about the disgusting violation of privacy going on in Hollywood on Jan. 18! Several of your favorite male celebs are in shock after a suspicious Twitter account called @comproimse began releasing the alleged naked videos and photos. Clips said to be of Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey, Gregg Sulkin and more show men masturbating and showing off their penises, and it’s seriously so messed up!

You may remember in 2014 when some gorgeous, hardworking stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, and more A-listers were illegally exposed to the world, and it was dubbed The Fappening. Now, Twitter users are calling this #TheMaleFappening, since so far all of the stars are dudes. You won’t believe how many have been affected by the appalling possible leak already!

Cody Christian was the first to be allegedly exposed on the Twitter on Jan. 17, then a video claimed to be of Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey, then Gregg Sulkin, Ricky Whittle from The 100, British diver Chris Mears, makeup artist Jeffree Star, Ryan Kelley, reality star Brandon Myers, Scott Caan from Hawaii Five-0, Ryan Potter, NFL player Tashun Gibson, The Hunger Games’ Zane Pittman, Teen Wolf’s Steven Lunsford, MLB’s Jake Arrieta, boxing champ Amir Khan, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from Jersey Shore.

Here are some fan’s reactions to #TheMaleFappening:

me: #themalefappening is a violation of privacy

also me: it's gender equality — art (@doherty_arthur) January 18, 2017

Teen wolf's cast director ask for dick pics before they see them act? https://t.co/Jbtm7614lw — ♔ (@yellowqiao) January 19, 2017

why half these celebs got androids🤔 #TheMaleFappening — brother nature 🗡 (@chicoenfuegoo) January 18, 2017

Once you know #TheMaleFappening is a thing you for sure know there is a God — Gay AF (@homobruh) January 18, 2017

No one knows who the person is uploading these horrible videos and photos, but it seems like they might be crowd-sourcing them from other people who have received them. On Jan. 18 the tweeted “If you have any celeb nudes dm me.” It’s also not definite that these are legit videos. Many don’t show a face, and others could easily be photoshopped. Either way, we hope they get taken down soon to protect their privacy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the situation? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.