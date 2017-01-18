‘The Bachelor’: Corinne’s Wild Antics Inside The House Revealed — She Acts ‘Like A Child’

Yikes. Corinne may look like a mess on TV, but according to a new report, she’s even worse behind the scenes. Not only does she steal time with Nick, but she reportedly also spends her time chugging wine and walking around naked. Well, that’s awkward!

“She isn’t shy about taking her clothes off. Many of the girls complained about her walking around the house completely naked,” an insider told Life & Style magazine about Corinne Olympios, 25. “They thought it was gross how desperate she was for attention.” One of the contestants, fan-favorite, Rachel Lindsay, was extremely upset about it. “Being a serious attorney, Rachel had no time for Corinne’s game-playing. Rachel thinks she’s dumb.”

Of course Corinne earned the villain title early on, interrupting all the other ladies’ time with Nick, stealing the first kiss, then taking her top off on week two’s group date. Last week, they all flipped out after seeing her straddle him in a bikini inside a bouncy house… after wearing only a trench coat during their one-on-one time, and bringing whipped cream along. Needless to say, clothes aren’t really her thing.

While we’ve seen Corinne constantly sneaking naps into the daily schedule on the show, even missing a rose ceremony in the latest episode, one source told the magazine that’s probably due to her drinking. “She’s pour gigantic glasses of wine and go in the bathroom, where there were no cameras, to chug it,” the insider said. “She’d get drunk and run around the house acting like a child.”

“Corinne is by far the wildest contestant ever,” the source added, also claiming that after she took her top off on the bride group date, a production assistant was actually assigned to watch over her during the duration of filming!

