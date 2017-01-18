‘Flip Or Flop’: Tarek El Moussa ‘Treated Christina Like Garbage’ Filming Show

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are in the midst of a nasty breakup, and a shocking Jan. 18 report reveals that he was humiliating her on the set of ‘Flip or Flop’ even before the divorce announcement was made. Tarek made things ugly behind-the-scenes, allegedly verbally abusing Christina on multiple occasions. Here’s what went down!

Tarek El Moussa, 35, allegedly made the set of Flip or Flop a living hell for his wife Christina El Moussa, 33, when they filmed in 2016, as insiders claim to InTouch magazine in their Jan. 30 issue. “Tarek treated Christina like garbage,” a set witness told the mag. “Tarek found humor in insulting his wife in repeated verbal attacks,” the insider added. “Some of his bad behavior was even caught on camera [in footage that never aired].” Yikes!

Tarek would say things that “reduced Christina to tears on multiple occasions”, the source also claims, and he would humiliate Christina by allegedly calling her vulgar terms like “whore” and exhibiting generally inappropriate behavior. Sounds pretty awful.

Understandably, Christina would often run away and go cry in the car, the insider explains. “When she said the wrong thing and they had to do a retake, he got pissed. He often made her cry. He said [mean things] all the time and then laughed about it,” adds the magazine’s source. Of course, nobody on the set was amused by his comments, least of all poor Christina!

As we previously knew, Tarek filed for divorce from Christina on Jan. 10, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint custody of their two young children. The couple will continue to film Flip or Flop — after all, the show must go on.

