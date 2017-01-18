‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Getting Over Split At Strip Clubs: ‘He Enjoys The Ladies’

FameFlynet/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa is engaging in some rather unusual divorce therapy. The ‘Flip or Flop’ star is getting over his very public split from wife, Christina, by oogling the dancers at strip clubs! HollywoodLife.com has the rundown.

Tarek El Moussa is single and definitely ready to mingle! But, the 35-year-old reality show host isn’t hanging out at your regular, run-of-the-mill bars and restaurants. Oh no! The soon-to-be-divorcee is turning to strip clubs instead, in the wake of his separation from his wife of six years, Christina El Moussa, 33. And, according to a source, Tarek really “enjoys the ladies.” Ya think so?!!

“Tarek visits the Venetian gentleman’s club in Anaheim all the time,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He spends a couple hundred bucks and stays for a few hours, gets some lap dances from the exotic dancers and then leaves. He tries to keep a low profile when he comes in, he doesn’t make it rain or anything but he sure enjoys the ladies. He will toss back a couple of drinks sometimes alone, sometimes with a friend.”

Hmmm….well, it might be an idea for Tarek to start hanging on to all of those dollar bills instead of splashing out on the strippers! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, it’s rumored that his hit real estate renovation show, which is currently in the middle of season six, stands a good chance of being cancelled, amid the ever-increasing drama between its two stars. HGTV, the network that airs ‘Flip or Flop’ is allegedly “livid” over the bad publicity and think it’s “damaging their brand.”

“Producers are planning to pull Flip or Flop,” sources tell InTouch Weekly. “They’re livid about the very public drama between two of their biggest stars and think it’s hurting their brand tremendously.” Meanwhile, that drama shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The report also contains bombshell claims about Tarek’s treatment of Christina, and they’re not pretty! The magazine reports that Tarek made Christina’s life a “living hell” during filming last year — alleging he repeatedly verbally attacked his wife and “treated her like garbage.”

