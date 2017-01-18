Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Romance Heating Up: Is She Moving In With Him?

Things sure are heating up fast between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner! Just two months after they were first photographed together, the pair have even discussed moving in together, according to a new report. Will they take this next step ALREADY!?

Joe Jonas, 27, falls fast when it comes to his girlfriends, but things seem to be getting serious even quicker with his latest love, Sophie Turner, 20. “Joe’s asked her to move in with him,” an insider tells InTouch. “[He’s] totally fallen [for her.]” The mag’s source adds that the DNCE singer is “head over heels in love” with the Game Of Thrones star, and is ignoring his brother, Nick Jonas’, advice to slow things down.

It’s unclear if Joe and Sophie have actually taken that next step and started shacking up, but either way, they’ve made it clear that their romance is hot and heavy.

Speculation about this relationship began at the beginning of November when they were photographed cuddling up on the weekend of the EMAs in Europe. Next, they attended a wedding together over Thanksgiving weekend, and they’ve been practically inseparable ever since.

Sophie finally made the romance Instagram official by posting a photo of her sexy man at the beginning of January, and even though he didn’t attend the Golden Globes with her, they were all over each other at the HBO after-party. “They were inseparable,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He had his arms around her, he was always holding her hand or had his hands all over her, and she was definitely loving it. They left, hand in hand, and very much in love.” We can’t get enough of these two!

