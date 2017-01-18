Sofia Vergara Sizzles At People’s Choice Awards With Fierce Red Lip & Loose Waves: Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

Sofia Vergara is red hot! The sexy actress stunned at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18, and we’re still in awe over her sexy look! The Colombian beauty rocked a red lip with her long locks down and you have to see her for yourself!

Sofia Vergara, 44, what is your secret?! The Modern Family actress, looked flawless at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18, where she accepted the award for “Favorite Comedy TV Actress”! One thing that we love about the Colombian-born beauty is that she never lets us down when it comes to epic hair and makeup moments.

The brunette bombshell rocked a fierce red lip that complimented her dark brown eye makeup. Her rosy cheeks were a perfect touch to her look, and we’re giving this beauty report card and A+! And, who can forget about her beautiful wavy locks that seemed to blow in the wind while she accepted her PCA. It was seriously straight out of a movie…

Thank u @marchesafashion @neillanejewelry 👏👏 @peopleschoice @manologonzalezvergara #modernfamily 💃💃💃 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

But let’s be serious — Sofia is no rookie when it comes to the beauty department. In case you didn’t know, she’s been the face of Covergirl since 2011. Her first ads came out in Jan. 2012, and we were seriously blown away. Sofia was even a stunning Covergirl on her own wedding day, according to Yahoo, who said she rocked her own signature red lipstick, “Sofia in Love” when she and Joe Manganiello, 40, married on Nov. 22, 2015! Talk about a blushing bride!

The stunning actress is also the national spokesperson for Head & Shoulders shampoo! She’s even stars in the campaign with her family members, including her stunning son, Manolo Vergara, 24, and her mother. The Modern Family star has admitted that she and her family have used the brand’s hair product for “20 years!”, and that working with the brand “became natural, and a family affair.” We love it!

“There’s a saying our family, ‘You can do anything if you keep a good head on your shoulders,” Sofia says in the opening of one of her commercials for Head & Shoulders. She and her family are all smiles while dancing around in the commercial, and Sofia claims her “whole world” uses the products. So, does that mean her hubby, Joe uses it too?!

