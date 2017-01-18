‘SNL’: Chris Rock, Amy Schumer & Dave Cameo-ing After Inauguration?

Courtesy of Instagram

Dream team! ‘SNL’ has consistently been delivering hilarious politically charged content, but they’re going the extra mile for the post-inauguration episode! Will Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle be making a cameo appearance?! See the photographic evidence here!

Oh boy! Saturday Night Live fans may be in for a big treat very soon, since the hit NBC comedy sketch series seemingly recruited several comedians for their post-inauguration episode. Chris Rock, 51, took to Instagram on Jan. 18, teasing the possibility of major cameo appearances, writing, “After the inauguration after the Women’s march. Watch Aziz [Ansari] host SNL this Saturday it’s gonna be Fire.” Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle can also be seen in the epic pic, hinting they joined forces for the important cause! We’re sure it’s going to be off the chain, since Aziz will definitely deliver several politically charged jokes in his opening monologue.

It’s certainly going to be a memorable show on Jan. 21, since Alec Baldwin, 58, will also be reprising his iconic role of Donald Trump, 70, for the special occasion. “I’m doing SNL the day after the inauguration,” he revealed to Extra. “Trump is our head writer. He just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.” The talented cast wasn’t afraid to slam the President-Elect in the latest episode, tackling his recent “golden showers” scandal. That was only the start, since several skits were focused on Donald’s latest controversies! As fans expected, the real deal took to Twitter shortly after, slamming the comedy sketch series in addition to NBC News.

Donald boldly wrote on Jan. 15, “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!” We’re sure the cast is ready to fire back, especially since there will be plenty to observe in Washington, D.C. while he’s being sworn into office. When Dave last appeared as the host on Nov. 12, he helped earn the highest ratings of the season, so we’re guessing it’s going to be through the roof this time!

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning into SNL after the inauguration?! Let us know!

