Things are not looking good within this love triangle! Bella Hadid is reportedly PISSED that her ex, The Weeknd, is now seeing Selena Gomez — and she’s even issued him verbal warnings about his new gal, according to a new report. Yikes!

It couldn’t have been easy for Bella Hadid, 20, to see her ex, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), 26, kissing and cozying up to Selena Gomez, 24, in photos that went public on Jan. 11. The hot and heavy new romance apparently did not sit well with the super model…because she went as far as to call The Weeknd about it, Us Weekly reports.

“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” an insider tells US. Her evidence? Sel has a pattern of getting extra close with her collaborators — she briefly dated Zedd after they worked on “I Want You To Know,” and reportedly hooked up with Charlie Puth after recording “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” The mag claims Sel and The Weeknd’s relationship started as “friendly” while they were working on music, and eventually “spilled over” into something romantic.

However, the “Starboy” singer has reportedly ignored Bella’s warnings because “he thinks she’s just jealous.” The two seemed to have an amicable breakup in Nov. 2016, but it definitely seems like things have turned sour more recently.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old hasn’t been seen out with her new man since their Jan. 10 dinner and PDA date, but she was photographed listening to his album while out with her friends a few days later. “Selena really likes him,” Us Weekly’s source explains. “They are just getting to know each other better.”

