Savannah Chrisley Will Have Difficult 6-Week Recovery After Terrifying Car Accident

REX/Shutterstock

Savannah Chrisley is so grateful to be alive following the terrifying car accident that she was in on Jan. 16. But the young ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star still has a long recovery ahead of her to mend the fractured vertebrae, and other injuries, she suffered as a result of the crash.

Savannah Chrisley, 19, may be willing to open up about the horrific car accident she went through on Jan. 16, but that doesn’t mean she has recovered from it yet. In fact, Savannah has revealed she actually has six long weeks to go before she’s back to normal. Aw, our hearts just break for the young Chrisley Knows Best Star, who has already been through so much!

Savannah and her father, Todd Chrisley, appeared on E! News via Skype on Jan. 18 to give fans the details of the incident and reassure them that she is doing okay, even if it will be a while before she’s mended. “This whole experience has been very scary for me,” Savannah told hosts Jason Kennedy and Catt Sadler. “It’s put a lot of things into perspective and has made me realize things that I need to focus on,” the beauty queen said. What a strong woman Savannah is. We can’t believe how well she is handling this ordeal.

Savannah was driving a white, four-door car during a rainstorm on Jan. 16 when she leaned down to fix the floor mat because it was stuck under the gas pedal. But when she looked back up her car crashed right into the guardrail! How horrifying is that?

“The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders,” Savannah wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 17. “While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them.” We hope that Savannah is right as rain soon!

HollywoodLifers, wish Savannah a speedy recovery below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.