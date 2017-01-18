Savannah Chrisley: Fans Send Love To ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star After Brutal Car Crash

So heartwarming! Savannah Chrisley’s fans are giving her an outpouring of love and prayers following her terrifying car accident. Keep reading for what they had to say upon hearing that she suffered serious injuries and is in the hospital.
What a close call! Reality star Savannah Chrisley, 19, was involved in a frightening car accident outside Atlanta Jan. 16 and now she’s recovering from a broken vertebrae. She was driving in the rain at night when she reached down to adjust her floor mat and it got stuck under her gas pedal. The next thing she knew her car careened into a guard rail, and the impact was so severe that it caused the vehicle’s airbags to go off. While that definitely helped save the Chrisley Knows Best star from more serious injuries, she suffered bruises and burns from the deployment.
The Atlanta beauty queen posted a message to her fans on Instagram where she included the quote, “The only way God can show us he’s in control is to put us into situations we can’t control.” In a passionate caption she said that, “I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word.” She added that the car accident was a sign and that, “I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy.” Savannah ended her message with, “So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.”
Her many fans took to Twitter in droves to let deeply religious Savannah know that they’re praying for her as she recovers from her terrifying ordeal:
