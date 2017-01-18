Obama’s Final Press Q&A: Sasha & Malia Going Into Politics One Day? ‘They Pay Attention’

REX/Shutterstock

President Obama gave his last press conference today, Jan. 18, and the final question was about how his daughters Sasha and Malia reacted to the election, as well as how the family is going to move forward. So will the First Daughters go into politics someday? Obama’s answer may surprise you — WATCH here!

Sorry, all — Malia Obama, 18, won’t be running for Prez in 2036! “Neither of them intends to pursue a future in politics, and in that too, I think their mother’s [Michelle Obama, 53] influence shows,” President Obama, 55, said about his daughters Sasha Obama, 15, and Malia as he addressed the nation from Washington, D.C.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re not politically conscious. “They paid attention to what their mom said during the campaign and believed it because it’s consistent with what we’ve tried to teach them in our household, what I’ve tried to model as their father with their mom, and what we’ve asked them to expect from future boyfriends or spouses,” Obama added. “We’ve tried to teach them resilience and hope and that the only thing that’s the end of the world is the end of the world.”

POTUS: [Malia and Sasha] "were disappointed" with election outcome, but "we've tried to teach them about resilience and about hope." pic.twitter.com/RAmCCJeUri — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2017

Of course, Obama gushed over his girls during this final Q&A with the press. “Man, my daughters are something,” he said. “And they just surprise and enchant and impress me more and more every single day as they grow up.”

As for how Sasha and Malia felt about the fact that Donald Trump, 70, will be following in their father’s footsteps? “They were disappointed [by the election results but do not mope],” Obama admitted. “What makes me proudest about them…they have no assumed that because their side did not win…that automatically America has somehow rejected them or their values. I don’t think they feel that way; they don’t get cynical about it because their side didn’t win.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Sasha and Malia should get involved in politics in the future? Tell us how you feel.

