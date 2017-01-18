Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sleek, Sexy Hair At People’s Choice Awards

Courtesy of CBS

The ‘Divorce’ star and one of our favorite fashionistas of all time rocked a gorgeous beauty look at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18. Get the details below!

Sarah Jessica Parker, known best for her role in Sex and the City, stunned at the PCAs on January 18 in Los Angeles, Calif.

She rocked sleek and straight hair in a center part. Her makeup was gorgeous — she wore a lavender smokey eye with a light pink, glossy lip.

She thanked her dedicated fans in her speech when she won Favorite Premium Series Actress — so gracious!

We bet Sarah Jessica was also wearing her newest fragrance STASH — it’s SOOO good, you guys. It’s almost a little masculine, but smells amazing. It has notes of grapefruit zest, black pepper and sage, cedarwood atlas, patchouli, ginger lily, pistachio and musk.

People’s Choice Awards — Best Beauty Looks Of The Night: PICS

Sarah Jessica rocked her hair down at the People’s Choice Awards, but we can’t get her crown braid from the Golden Globes out of our head!

It was a fishtail crown braid, and a lot of people wondered if it was inspired by Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher!

On the night of the Globes, Sarah Jessica told Natalie Morales on the red carpet: “I didn’t mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious. There’s actually a photograph of my mother wearing her hair like this. And though we didn’t think we were gonna do this, this ended up being what we did, so perhaps it’s a tiny little nod at a very grand person.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Sarah Jessica Parker’s People’s Choice Awards hair and makeup?