Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Strapless Metallic Dress At People’s Choice Awards — See Pics

Courtesy of CBS

Slay! Sarah Jessica Parker never ceases to amaze us when it comes to epic awards show fashion! The gorgeous actress stunned in a metallic and bronze number at the 2017 People’s Choice awards, Jan. 18, and she blew us away! Do you agree?

Sarah Jessica Parker, 51, had an amazing night at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Jan. 18! Not only did she look incredible in a strapless, metallic ensemble, she was your choice Premium Series Actress!

SJP proved why Carrie Bradshaw will forever be a fashion icon, because she took our breathe away in a bronze-colored layered dress at the PCA’s. When she accepted her award we got a perfect look at her dress, and we’re thinking she could take the award for best dressed of the night!

Her beauty was the perfect companion to her metallic outfit. SJP rocked straight sleek hair and embellished smokey eyes. At this point, it’s safe to say that she can do NO wrong!

The stunning star joins the likes of Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Ruby Rose, 30, for our favorite looks of the night. And, another star who chose epic layers like SJP, was another PCA winner, Priyanka Chopra, 34! The Quantico actress opted for strapless, pale pink layers, and we’re sensing a major fashion trend for the start of the 2017 awards show season! Don’t you think?!

We’re glad SJP has an epic PCA night with her amazing fashion and coveted award, because she was seated right next to her ex, Robert Downey Jr., according to Us Weekly. They apparently sat just one seat apart! Yikes. The pair dated in 1984 after meeting on the set of Firstborn. Robert and SJP split in 1991 after reports claimed the breakup was partially due to Robert’s drug problem. Well, we’re glad the two can obviously put the past behind them and create successful careers for themselves!

