Ryan Lochte Reveals Sex Of His 1st Child — Is He Getting A Son Or Daughter?

Ryan Lochte couldn’t stop gushing about the upcoming birth of his 1st child in a super candid interview on Jan. 18. But is he expecting a boy or a girl with his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid? The Olympian finally made the big reveal, and we could NOT be more excited for his growing fam!

It’s a BOY! Ryan Lochte, 32, and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid, 25, are about to be parents, and we are so thrilled for the adorable couple. But no one’s more excited than Ryan himself! In fact, after revealing the sex of his unborn child to CBS News on Jan. 18, he admitted that he’s overjoyed to be expecting a son first. “Yes, yes I was,” the Olympic swimmer replied when asked if he had been hoping for a baby boy. “I always wanted more than one kid and I definitely wanted a boy first so if we have a girl, the boy will be the big brother and take care of his sister so it’s working out perfectly.” Aw!

But of course with a boy will come the unavoidable comparisons with rival swimmer Michael Phelp‘s, 31, newborn son Boomer Phelps, 8 months. “I already knew this was going to happen when we found out it was a boy, that everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh, Boomer — it’s like Phelps and Lochte back at it again,’ so it’ll be fun but the most important thing is I’m really excited about just having a kid,” Ryan explained.

And it seems like “excited” is an understatement! “I’m definitely going to be a loving dad. I’m going to spoil my child with so much love and that’s where the baby’s going to get spoiled,” the athlete gushed. “I know what to do and what not to do from talking to other parents and my own parents so I’m excited to change diapers, to dress up my kid in the same outfits as me and this is going to be so much fun. It’s going to be awesome.” How adorable is HE?

What we all want to know though is, will baby Lochte be a swimmer like his talented dad? “He’s going to know how to swim but I’m not going to push him into anything,” Ryan explained. “But I know one thing I learned in life is anything I do, I want to put 110 percent in it, so I’m going to teach him that in anything he does, he’ll have to put in 110 percent, not half-a** it. He can pick any kind of sport he wants. I really want him to play a sport and be active. I think that’s a really important thing in children, is to be active.”

Ryan and Kayla announced the exciting news they were expecting just last month on Dec. 14 with an adorable Instagram pic of Ryan kissing Kayla’s stomach underwater. “My Christmas gift came early this year, can’t wait for next year! Best news I’ve ever received #CLOUD9 #excited #family #love #2017,” Ryan captioned the precious snap.

