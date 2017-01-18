Ruby Rose Slays With Dramatic Dark Lip At People’s Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

There’s no doubt that when Ruby Rose hits a red carpet, she’s going to look totally fierce and fabulous! That was exactly the case when she attended the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18 — her side swept hair and deep maroon lip were on POINT!

Ruby Rose certainly knows how to rock a red carpet! When she showed up to the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, she immediately stood out thanks to her dark lips. The actress’ pout was bolder than ever thanks to her Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Blackmail! Meanwhile, her ensemble made a statement for quite the opposite reason — it was probably the brightest look of the night. Ruby rocked a plunging, bright orange blazer with matching pants, which is totally only a look she can pull off.

To complete her beauty look, Ruby opted for a brown smokey eye, as well as Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Mushroom around her lids and the Perversion Mascara on her lashes. Oh, and her gorgeous Dana Rebecca earrings and EF Collection rings were the perfect addition to the out-there look!

Ruby actually isn’t nominated at the awards show this year, but with her new movie, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, hitting theaters on Jan. 20, it was the perfect opportunity to get some last minute promo in. The movie also stars Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson and more, so it’s definitely going to be a good one!

The People’s Choice Awards are voted for entirely by the viewers online, and awards are handed out to actors, actresses, musicians, talk show hosts, Internet stars and more. It is a totally, all-encompassing show, and plenty of our fave stars will be in attendance — Ruby is the perfect addition!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ruby Rose’s hair and makeup at the People’s Choice Awards?

