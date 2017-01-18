Ruby Rose Stuns In Sexy Red Pantsuit At People’s Choice Awards — See Her Look

REX/Shutterstock

Ruby Rose set the 2017 People’s Choice Awards red carpet on fire — literally! The stunning actress rocked a plunging, sexy pantsuit and we can’t get enough of her look! You have to see it for yourself!

Ruby Rose, 30, can you get any hotter?! The stunning actress rocked the PCA’s red carpet, Jan. 18, in LA, with a fierce red pantsuit and we’re officially obsessed! Her plunging ensemble was a major red carpet risk, but true to form, Ruby nailed it!

Her pantsuit was the perfect mix of sophisticated and sexy, and it made her a total stand-out pick for our best dressed list! And, can we talk about how well it was tailored and fitted to her insane figure! It’s not secret that Ruby’s got a rocking bod, but she showed up that she can wear any style on the red carpet, and it will be a win!

Aside from her epic ensemble, Ruby’s beauty was the perfect compliment to her edgy look! She stunned with a deep, burgundy lip, and a sleek side part. Honestly, there wasn’t one thing that we didn’t like about her PCA’s fashion. She even went as far as to match the gold hardware on her blazer jacket to her long necklace that fell down her bare chest. Now, that’s perfection!

Pantsuits are a major risk when it comes to red carpet fashion, that’s why you don’t see them on the carpet as often. However, when you get the style and fitting right, it’s an instant red carpet YES! And, that’s exactly what Ruby did, and we couldn’t be more ecstatic!

Sadly, Ruby isn’t nominated for a PCA this year, so we won’t get to see her rock that red pantsuit up on stage. However, she has an exciting start to 2017 ahead of her! She’s been promoting her new movie, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, which hits theaters on Jan. 20! The movie also stars Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson and more, so you can expect it to be an epic must-see!

HollywoodLifers, are you in love with Ruby’s red pants suits?! Tell us below

