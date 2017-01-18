Priyanka Chopra: Pretty Pink Lip & Shiny Waves At People’s Choice Awards

Rex/Shutterstock

Bouncing back from an on-set injury, Priyanka Chopra was glowing at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18. Get her exact beauty look below!

Priyanka Chopra suffered a scary fall on the set of her hit show Quantico on January 12, resulting in a concussion. But the actress is back and better than ever! She looked gorgeous at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18 in Los Angeles, California.

Her thick hair was in a deep side part, styled in loose waves.

Her makeup was gorgeous, too, centered by long lashes and a golden smokey eye. Her skin was glowing and her lips were pretty in pink. Her brows were perfectly defined. In fact, Priyanka recently told me that most people say their brows are “cousins” but she requires her to be “twins!”

The light pink look is slightly different for Priyanka — she usually rocks a darker shade — but it’s a risk that totally paid off!

The actress was recently named a Pantene brand ambassador! At the time of the announcement in December 2016, Priyanka said: “I’m excited to come on board as the new Global Ambassador for Pantene. A favorite around the world, I love that Pantene celebrates and advocates that being strong is beautiful.”

“I believe in celebrating the inherent strength that every woman possesses, which made the decision to align with Pantene an easy one. We BOTH believe that strong is beautiful and that every woman deserves glorious moments to pursue her dreams and to shine!”

We love her and her shiny strands!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Priyanka Chopra’s People’s Choice Awards hair and makeup?

