Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Pretty Peach Two-Piece Ensemble At People’s Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Leave it to Priyanka Chopra to slay the People’s Choice Awards! Priyanka wowed in a beautiful two-piece outfit on the red carpet on Jan. 18, her first appearance since being rushed to the hospital after suffering a concussion on the ‘Quantico’ set on Jan. 12.

Even when Priyanka Chopra’s not feeling her best, she still manages to look flawless. The Quantico star hit the People’s Choice Awards in a peach-colored ensemble by Sally LaPointe that brightened up the red carpet. Her crop top featured a hi-low cut and flashed a hint of her abs. Her skirt had pretty fringe detailing at the bottom. She had on amazing heels by Schutz and rings by Nirav Modi. Priyanka’s hair fell in loose waves and her pink lip made her look pop!

Priyanka is nominated for Favorite Dramatic TV Actress at this year’s show for her role on Quantico. She’s up against Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, and Viola Davis. ABC is certainly repping that category! Quantico is also up for Favorite Network TV Drama, alongside Chicago Fire, Empire, Grey’s Anatomy, and How to Get Away with Murder.



Priyanka looks GREAT after her scary set injury. After falling hard on set in New York City, Priyanka was taken to the hospital for a concussion. She was examined, treated, and later released. Three days after the incident, Priyanka took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.

“Thank you for all your warm thoughts and well wishes,” she tweeted. “I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. Much [love].”

The gorgeous actress recently attended and presented at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8. Priyanka dazzled in a sparkling gold dress by Ralph Lauren. Any time Priyanka is on a red carpet, she kills it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Priyanka’s dress at the People’s Choice Awards? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.