People’s Choice Awards Worst Dressed: Chris Sullivan & More

REX/Shutterstock

You saw the best looks at the People’s Choice Awards now check out who topped our worst dressed list and VOTE for which get-up you liked the least.

While so many stars took risks on the red carpet and showed off sexy new styles, unfortunately not everyone rocked a winning look when they stepped out for the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards in LA on Jan. 18. From Chris Sullivan to Yara Shahidi see all the looks that managed to miss the mark.



Chris Sullivan stood out in a bright pair of pants that made it look like he got into a fight with a paint brush! As if the loud print weren’t enough, the styling of his look seemed quite off as he rocked the pants with a blazer, New Balance sneakers, a hat and glasses — there was way too much going on with this get-up for our liking.

Chandra Wilson‘s busy get-up was another questionable look on the red carpet. While the outfit itself wasn’t the worst the way the look was styled didn’t do anything for the outfit.

Yara Shahidi showed off two looks at the show but it was her red carpet dress that was quite questionable. On one hand we loved the way the frock flowed around her frame, however, the print seemed a bit dizzying the more we looked at it.

We’re all for taking risks and having fun with fashion, but unfortunately that doesn’t always lead to a major red carpet moment. See which looks we didn’t love and vote for whichever outfit you think deserves the PCAs worst dressed title.

