People’s Choice Awards Show Highlights — See The Best Moments

From an epic performance from Fifth Harmony to The Rock dropping a F-bomb, the 43rd People’s Choice Awards was really fun and full of amazing moments! Joel McHale had a baby, Ellen DeGeneres made history and so much more happened — see all the highlights you might have missed!

Forget the academy. Don’t call the foreign press. When it comes to the People’s Choice Awards, it’s all about democracy, as the fans music, television and movies come together to honor the best of the best. The Jan. 18 ceremony, coming once again from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, saw the biggest stars in one room. There were so many wild moments – check out the gallery above to see them all.

Joel McHale, 45, star of the new CBS sitcom The Great Indoors, had a blast as host, opening up the show with a twelve-pack of adorable babies in a way to make him the most likeable host ever! His opening monologue pointed out how Ellen DeGeneres, 58, has won so many People’s Choice Awards that “we might as well rename them the Ellen DeGeneres Awards For Excellence In Ellen DeGenerating.”

Justin Timberlake, 35, was the world’s most adorable dad when he accepting the award for Favorite Song. Even he knew he was underdressed for the event, but he didn’t care. All that mattered that he sent his love to his wife, Jessica Biel, and son Silas, 1. “If you are [watching] buddy,” Justin said to his baby boy, “then the Nanny is fired. I love you and go to bed.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also told his daughter, Jasmine, 1, to go to bed, while accepting the award for Favorite Premium Series actor. Hopefully she listened, because right afterwards, he told the PCAs to “go f*ck yourself.” What? “Kevin Hart told me to say that,” The Rock said, pulling a prank on his Central Intelligence buddy.

Justin wasn’t done. He would come back to give Ellen her 21st People’s Choice Award, the most won by a single person in PCA History. After 20 tuxedo clad gentlemen brought out all Ellen’s prior awards, she took to stage to share her shock and appreciation. “Twenty is outrageous,” she said, before giving love to all who voted for her over the years. Her gratitude was matched by Tyler Perry, 47, who was honored for all his humanitarian work!

For Harmonizers, Fifth Harmony’s performance was definitely award winning. Their first major television appearance since Camila Cabello, 19, left the group, Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Kordei, 20, Dinah Jane, 19 and Lauren Jauregui, 20, rocked the stage, slaying with their song, “Work From Home”

Those lovely ladies weren’t the only ones taking the stage during the People’s Choice Awards, as Blake Shelton, 40, brought a little country to the PCAs. After he and Gwen Stefani, 47, shared a romantic moment backstage, Blake grabbed his guitar to bust out a powerful version of “Every Time I Hear That Song.” It was almost as sweet as when he called Gwen “the hottest date” at the PCAs!

There were so many more highlights, so check out the gallery to see them all. HollywoodLifers, which PCA highlight was your favorite? Did you think it was a fun show?

