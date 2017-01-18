2017 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Photos — Fifth Harmony & More

REX/Shutterstock

The big day is here! Tons of our favorite stars are gathering at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the People’s Choice Awards, and we have all the pics of their arrivals. Check out Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony and many more on the carpet right here!

The talent began flooding into the People’s Choice Awards just about two hours before the show, and .it is definitely a star-studded show! The awards show honors stars in all categories, including music, movies, television, the Internet and MORE, so there was a wide range of celebrities in attendance at the fan-voted event on Jan. 18.

This year, Fifth Harmony and Blake Shelton, 40, are set to perform. It’ll be the girl group’s first performance without Camila Cabello, who left the group at the end of 2016, so the world will definitely be watching as they take the stage as a foursome. Meanwhile, Blake is expected to bring his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, 47, and we always love seeing them all dressed up and out together!

One of the first stars to hit the carpet this year was the always gorgeous Peyton List, who looked adorable in a pale pink dress with sheer, floral overlay. She was followed by American Housewife star, Meg Donnelly, who’s having a breakout year thanks to her role on the new hit show.

We’ll be updating our gallery as the red carpet arrivals continue to flood in, so keep checking back — Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker and plenty more are slated to attend, so there’s a lot to look forward to. The show, hosted by Joel McHale, begins at 9:00 p.m. on CBS.

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see at the People’s Choice Awards? Which star is wearing your favorite look of the night?

