2017 People’s Choice Awards Hair & Makeup — Blake Lively & More

Broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., the People’s Choice Awards brought so many amazing beauty looks to the red carpet. See all the best hair and makeup below and vote for your fave!

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards was star-studded — Priyanka Chopra, Blake Lively, and Kerry Washington were just some of the A-list stars in the audience and on the red carpet.

The show aired live on January 18, but before the show, there was a red carpet, and our fave stars looked flawless.

Kerry looked insanely gorgeous. Get her look with Neutrogena hair and makeup products. She’s a brand ambassador!

Blake was positively glowing. You can also get her look with affordable beauty — her glam squad used L’Oreal products for her look! Hairstylist Rod Ortega did her undone waves, while Kristofer Buckle created her makeup look — a neutral/brown smokey eye and pink lips.

Priyanka was one of my faves — I’m obsessed with her! Her soft and shiny hair was thanks to Pantene — she just signed with them! It was in a deep side part, in soft waves. She rocked perfectly defined brows and a gorgeous pink lip.

Victoria Justice walked the carpet and looked so young and fresh with sleek, straight hair.

We loved Ruby Rose‘s look, too! She’s the fierce face of Urban Decay cosmetics.

Jennifer Lopez had her signature glow! This woman seriously does not age!

Sarah Jessica Parker stunned. The Divorce star rocked a crown braid at the Golden Globes that many said was a tribute to Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia, and this look was a departure from that.

We also got our first look at Fifth Harmony as a group of 4 without Camila Cabello — and all of the ladies looked amazing.

DWTS pro Cheryl Burke rocked her hair in a wispy updo. She wore long lashes and a deep berry lip.

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz wore shimmering eyeshadow and a gorgeous, shiny pink lip.

Jodie Sweetin rocked a bold red lip and a long braid in her hair. Her skin was stunning thanks to her faux tan — a Vita Liberata glow.

Ashley Greene looked gorgeous thanks to hairstylist Richard Collins, who used BHAVE hair products!

Kristen Bell rocked her gorgeous blonde hair in a deep side part with undone waves. Her eyes were defined with metallic shades and her cheeks were glowing.

Peyton List rocked her hair in a sweet top knot. Her eyes were defined with a precise black liner, and pink shadow gave her makeup a girly feel.

