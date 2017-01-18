People’s Choice Awards Best Dressed: Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez & More

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards are here and the celeb set totally shut it down on the red carpet with their sexy, show-stopping style — see who topped our list & VOTE for who YOU think rocked the best get-up of the night.

The 2017 People’s Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in LA brought out some of the most stylish stars in Hollywood on Jan. 18. While Joel McHale was the host for the evening, we were most excited by all of the fierce fashion! From Priyanka Chopra to Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani, see who dressed to impressed for the 43rd annual show and let us know which look was your favorite.

Blake is looking better than ever and she continued to flaunt her post-baby body at the PCAs! She’s always one we love to watch on the red carpet and 2017 is totally her year as she continues to show off amazing looks from head-to-toe.



People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Pics

Peyton List was also in attendance, looking sweet and chic in a strapless Yanina Couture dress, which she paired with silver sandals and a silver clutch.

Gwen was in attendance to cheer on Blake Shelton, who was one of the big performers at the show — but it was her red carpet look that totally had us doing a double-take.

Fifth Harmony was at the PCAs for their first performance sans Camila Cabello, and they looked ready to rock both the stage and the red carpet as they made a grand entrance.

