Kim Kardashian’s ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cameo: Films Jewelry Heist 3 Months After Terrifying Robbery

It sounds like Kim Kardashian is ready to make the best out of a bad situation. She is stepping back into the spotlight for an ‘Ocean’s 8’ Cameo… and her storyline is reportedly based around ‘glamorizing a jewelry heist.’ Coincidental?

Kim Kardashian and sister Kendall Jenner were spotted on set of the new Ocean’s 8 flick on Jan. 16, looking absolutely stunning in white lace gowns. It was reported that they were filming a scene at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to re-create the Met Gala. New details have just come out that the Met Gala scene is actually based around the theft of an expensive necklace… and it takes place in the bathroom of the museum, PageSix is reporting.

At this time, it’s not confirmed whether or not Kim will be in the background of the shot or actually part of the story. Of course, it does seem to be a little coincidental as this is the first time we’ve really seen Kim out and about since her robbery in Paris, where she was tied up in her hotel bathroom and robbed over over $10 million in jewelry.

“We were surprised Kim showed up for filming. She had seemed totally traumatized by her Paris robbery. But then she’ll still appear in a movie that glamorizes a jewelry heist,” a source told PageSix.

The film’s main cast is absolutely star studded — Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling all star, along with a supporting roles by James Corden and Matt Damon. The film will be based around Sandra Bullock’s character, Danny Ocean’s sister and an ex-con, setting up the necklace robbery from the Met Ball and framing the owner of the gallery. Director Gary Ross has confirmed that the film is not a sequel but a spinoff of the original flick. Right now, there’s no plans for George Clooney‘s Danny to make a cameo, but it’s definitely possible that’s being kept secret.

The film is set to come out on June 8, 2018. HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s weird that Kim is filming this cameo?

