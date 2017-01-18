Nina Dobrev Finally Talks About ‘Vampire Diaries’ Return: It’s A ‘Secret’

The series finale of The Vampire Diaries is set to air March 10, and the question on everyone’s mind remains: will Nina Dobrev, who left the show at the end of season six, make a return? Well, AOL Build asked just that on Jan. 18 during their Build Series.

“I haven’t ever told secrets in the past and I’m definitely not going to start now,” she said, smiling. “Sorry guys, I’m not allowed to talk about that!”

Of course, Nina isn’t the only one to dodge the question. While at the Television Critics’ Association’s Winter press tour, the CW’s president was asked just that. “The best way I can answer that question is Julie [Plec], Kevin [Williamson], the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale,” he said. Of course we trust the writers — they brought us the show after all — but we need some answers here.

Elena can’t technically come back unless Bonnie (Kat Graham) is killed. However, in future episodes, she is spotted wearing Enzo’s blood around her neck, so maybe she’ll become a vampire and then technically, can be dead but still there to reunite with Elena. There’s also a theory that Nina could return as Katherine, since Stefan and Damon are basically living in hell where she is.

“I feel very good about it!” Julie told Entertainment Tonight recently about the possibility of her returning. “She and I have spoken and I know that she 100 percent wants to be there and I, of course, 100 percent want her to be there, and so it just comes down to stupid things like scheduling. Honestly, let’s put it this way: I would be devastated if it weren’t to work out, so I have a feeling the cards will be in all our favor.”

