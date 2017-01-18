Nina Dobrev Slays In Cleavage-Baring Minidress On ‘The Tonight Show’

Courtesy of Instagram/ NBC

Yowza! Nina Dobrev stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ Jan. 17 to promote her new action flick ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ and she was so gorgeous and delightful. Keep reading for how she turned up the heat with her sexiest dress ever.

Can Nina Dobrev be any more stunning? We haven’t seen much of the 28-year-old since she left The Vampire Diaries, but she’s back and on the big screen in the wild new Vin Diesel action flick xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. In her first Tonight Show appearance since 2014, she knew how to get our attention when she came out onstage wearing the shortest, sexiest dress, and this is definitely the best she has ever looked! It had black, purple and tan panels and an asymmetrical hemline that let her flaunt those gorgeous long legs and her strappy top showed off plenty of cleavage. She also rocked her brand new shoulder-length bob hairdo that she first debuted at the London premiere of xXx.

She gushed to host Jimmy Fallon, 42, about what it was like to star in such an incredible action film with Vin, 49. Nina’s one of the good guys in the movie, playing brainiac techie Becky Clearidge who helps out Vin’s character. She told of how she’s always wanted to be in an action movie and that, “I finally got to play that dream, but I play a nerdy tech girl.” She did all her own stunts in the flick though, as she showed off on her social media last April when she suffered a nasty gash to her left thigh

Jimmy Fallon interviews, for the first time ever, a complete unknown… 🙋🏻 #NewPhoneWhoDis Tune in this evening and watch The Tonight Show! @jimmyfallon #TheTonightShow A video posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 17, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Nina did get to do some gunplay though, as she joked how she told her director that she wanted in on some of the high-octane action scenes. “I don’t want everyone to see me in the corner cowering. Please give me a grenade, give me a gun, something,” Nina begged. She got her wish and was given a gun, but didn’t get training like the rest of the cast. She said they gave her the weapon and said “Here’s a loaded gun don’t die.” Hah! She’s just so adorable.

