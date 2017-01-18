Nina Dobrev Rocks New Bob In ’50s Style Curls — How To Get The Look

Short hair, don’t care! Nina Dobrev proves you can style your short hair in a bunch of different ways. She rocked retro curls on ‘LIVE with Kelly’ on Jan. 18 — copy her look below!
Nina Dobrev recently chopped almost a foot off her hair! On January 10, she showed off the new look while promoting her movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage. That time, it was styled in messy, piecey waves.
On LIVE with Kelly on January 18, Nina spoke about her hair makeover, “For me, it was a new year, new do — new do-brev!”
“I was waiting 15 years to cut my hair, when I was on the show, they wouldn’t allow me to cut it!” Since The Vampire Diaries is officially over, she can do what she wants!
For the morning show, she rocked a ’50s style look, with a deep side part and retro curls. Her makeup was retro inspired, too, with a bold red lip matching her flared skirt and sweater.
Hair Makeovers — See Celebs With New Hair Cuts
When Nina first got her haircut by her BFF and stylist Riawna Capri, Riawna posted on Instagram a photo of Nina’s choppy bob and wrote: “#NinaDobrev’s New Do,#TheDObrev, (get it!?😜) consists of zero layers, just choppy blunt ‘pieces’ in order to maintain a full dense weight line (verses a shattered, wispy, airy line. Make sense?). It’s purposely a bit asymmetrical; and each ‘piece’ is slightly disconnected to create that effortless texture.”
HollywoodLifers, did you love Nina Dobrev’s bob in retro curls on LIVE with Kelly?
