Nina Dobrev Rocks New Bob In ’50s Style Curls — How To Get The Look

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of WABC-TV

Short hair, don’t care! Nina Dobrev proves you can style your short hair in a bunch of different ways. She rocked retro curls on ‘LIVE with Kelly’ on Jan. 18 — copy her look below!

Nina Dobrev recently chopped almost a foot off her hair! On January 10, she showed off the new look while promoting her movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage. That time, it was styled in messy, piecey waves.

On LIVE with Kelly on January 18, Nina spoke about her hair makeover, “For me, it was a new year, new do — new do-brev!”

“I was waiting 15 years to cut my hair, when I was on the show, they wouldn’t allow me to cut it!” Since The Vampire Diaries is officially over, she can do what she wants!

For the morning show, she rocked a ’50s style look, with a deep side part and retro curls. Her makeup was retro inspired, too, with a bold red lip matching her flared skirt and sweater.

When Nina first got her haircut by her BFF and stylist Riawna Capri, Riawna posted on Instagram a photo of Nina’s choppy bob and wrote: “#NinaDobrev’s New Do,#TheDObrev, (get it!?😜) consists of zero layers, just choppy blunt ‘pieces’ in order to maintain a full dense weight line (verses a shattered, wispy, airy line. Make sense?). It’s purposely a bit asymmetrical; and each ‘piece’ is slightly disconnected to create that effortless texture.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Nina Dobrev’s bob in retro curls on LIVE with Kelly?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.