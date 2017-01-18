Nicole Kidman Pregnant: Expecting Miracle Baby With Keith Urban At 49?

REX/Shutterstock

Baby on the way? After past marital struggles, Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban are reportedly better than ever — AND are super excited about expanding their family! Determined to keep their marriage on track, a new report claims the two could already be expecting their 3rd baby — at age 49 no less! SO exciting!

After reportedly “much turmoil,” Nicole Kidman, 49, and Keith Urban, 49, are allegedly trying for a third baby, according to OK! magazine. And they couldn’t be more excited about the journey! Despite her age, Nicole revealed in a recent interview that she still hasn’t given up on the idea of expanding her family, surprisingly revealing that “something may happen” sooner than fans may expect! “Keith and I would love to have more babies,” she said. “I still have the faintest hope that something may happen to me this year.”

Pretty exciting, right? And according to the mag, she’s not just full of idle chatter — she and Keith are already actively trying to have a another child together! “I love raising children — they make me feel good,” Nicole has said in the past. But deciding to add to their brood wasn’t an easy decision for the couple. After all, between September 2014 and December 2015, the two celebs have gone through some tough times together — including cheating rumors and each losing a parent.

Last year though, according to the media outlet, the two decided once and for all to put some major effort into their marriage — and apparently it’s worked! “Especially after the deaths of their fathers, with whom they shared such deep connections, Nic and Keith felt that a baby would make them even happier,” an insider for the publication revealed. “She’s been using ovulation kits to track her cycle. But beyond that, she’s very spiritual. She just has faith that it can happen.”

In fact, it may have already happened! The source continued, saying that Nicole seemed to be “glowing” on New Year’s Eve and lately she’s been super emotional — even breaking down during interviews when talking about her children. “When she jumped on stage to sing and dance with him on New Year’s Eve, that’s when a few friends thought, ‘She’s glowing. Something’s up,'” the insider dished. “Nicole and Keith never gave up on themselves. Another baby would be the ultimate testament to their love.”

