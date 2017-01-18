REX/Shutterstock

Score! The WAG’s of the New England Patriots are some seriously gorgeous women. Supermodels Gisele Bündchen, and Adriana Lima are both linked to guys on the NFL team as are a bevy of other beauties. Take a look at all the hotties hooked-up with players on the best team in football.

Tom Brady, 39, quarterback for the New England Patriots is a handsome man and in 2009 the 4-time Super Bowl Champion married one of the most beautiful women on the planet, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 36. That is an amazing score. But the sexy Patriot’s couples doesn’t stop there. Another supermodel, Adriana Lima, 35, has been hooking up with Tom’s favorite target, New England wide receiver Julian Edelman, 30. Nice catch man!

Rob Gronkowski, 27, is the hunky tight end that wears number 87 for New England. Gronk was on the Patriots on Feb. 1, 2015 when they beat the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, during Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona. Rob may have smooth moves on the field but he is equally impressive with the ladies. Stunning lookers, Camille Kostek, Hailey Clauson, and Jordan Duffy have all been linked to the 4-time Pro Bowler. He must be a busy guy.

Rounding out the impressive roster of WAG’s are more hotties including: Olivia Culpo who is dating wide receiver Danny Amendola, Kristen Rorie is seeing running back Tyler Gaffney, the incredibly sexy Ciera Liguori is dating running back D.J. Foster, Siggi Bennett is married to tight end Martellus Bennett, and of course the super pretty Ashley Boccio has married wide receiver Chris Hogan. Way to go guys, you have all made big plays. Next time you are at a Patriots game keep an eye out for all of these gorgeous women in the stands!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite player-girlfriend combo on the New England Patriots? Are you a big fan of Tom and Gisele, or do you prefer Julian and Adriana? Let us know who you think make the hottest couple off the field!

