MLB Hall Of Fame 2017: Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell & More Heading To Cooperstown

What a lineup ! The 2017 Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductees have been announced and it’s such a great group of talent. Keep reading for how Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and more are heading to Cooperstown for our national pastime’s biggest honor.

The Baseball Writers Association of America have spoken, and we have our 2017 class of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame inductees. The elite group includes three veterans, several of who have spent years in contention for Cooperstown and are finally getting the nod.

Tim Raines, 57, has been on the ballot for 10 years and finally his dream came true in his last year of eligibility. His 13 years with the Montreal Expos and 23 years with six different teams helped one of the game’s best baserunners make it into the Hall of Fame on his last chance. In his first two years of eligibility he didn’t even attract 25 percent of the vote, but time has made his skills and talent recognized to finally get that 75 percent needed.

Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell, 48, is so deserving of the honor, with his 15 year career spent entirely with the team. He hit a club record 449 home runs and in 1994 became the fourth unanimous National League MVP in history. He’s the only player in MLB history to notch up six consecutive seasons of 30 home runs, 100 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 100 walks, coming between 1996-2001. His name has been on the ballot for the Hall of Fame seven times, and this was finally his year!

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, 45, may be best known for his tenure with the Texas Rangers, but the catcher played for numerous teams throughout the league The 1999 American League MVP for the Rangers also won a World Series with the Florida Marlins in 2003, and played in the 2006 World Series as a Detroit Tiger. On June 17, 2009, Ivan set an MLB record by catching in his 2,227th game, a record that will likely never be surpassed. The thirteen time Golden Glove winner is also a seven time Silver Slugger champ, proving his value both as an offensive and defensive threat.

Angels legend Vladimir Guerrero, 41, missed the cut, coming in with just less than 75 percent of the vote. That means 2018 should see a higher number of inductees, which could likely include Red Sox pitching great Roger Clemens, 54, and home run king Barry Bonds, 52, as they both received over 50 percent of the vote, showing that the Baseball writers are softening their stance on performance enhancing drugs. Nine players received over fifty percent of the vote, and both of those guys finally saw their percentages inch up.

