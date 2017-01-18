‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Talks Major ‘Ripple’ Effect Jack’s Death Has On The Big 3

Image Courtesy of NBC

The big reveal about Jack’s death is coming soon on ‘This Is Us,’ and HollywoodLife.com got the chance to speak exclusively to Milo Ventimiglia about what it’ll mean for the family — specifically, the three kids.

Next week’s episode of This is Us will show Kate (Chrissy Metz)’s gastric bypass journey takes an unexpected turn — something that Milo Ventimiglia told HollywoodLife.com is one of the effects of Jack’s death, even though it was years ago.

“She is at a weight loss program to lose weight but thing is, she has to get back to the reasons of her psychology, you know? This was such a major major moment for her, that years down the line she is still dealing with the loss of her father,” he told us at the Television Critics’ Association’s Winter press tour. “So I think that the impact that everybody feels and the ripple from Jack’s death is going to be something that is going to be around for a while.”

“Next week’s episode is a big episode,” creator Dan Fogelman told reporters at TCA, also giving reporters a a clip of the episode which shows Jack’s funeral. Both Mandy Moore and Chrissy teared up while on stage. Of course Milo stayed silent on how and why he died, but he did tell us he thinks it happened “the right way.”

“I think Dan and the writers have an amazing road map and a idea and he has a wealth of story that he can tell,” he said, “It’s just about how you tell that, when you tell that and in what order you tell those stories!” Dan explained that “slowly and surely” all the answers about Jack’s death will be uncovered. “There’s a before and after to the family, there’s a hinge and it’s before and after Jack,” Dan told the audience. “That will be interesting in future seasons to show where that hinge was

Luckily, even when Jack dies, we’ll still be seeing him. The show was just picked up for seasons two and three! HollywoodLifers, how do you think Jack died? Leave all your theories in the comments below.

