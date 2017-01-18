Mike Pence Protest: LGBT Group Planning Epic Dance Party In Front Of His House

LGBT group WERK for Peace are planning an epic dance party in front of Vice President elect, Mike Pence’s house — and it promises to be absolutely fabulous! Glitter galore and rainbow paraphernalia are guaranteed, along with plenty of “booty and body shaking”…oh my! HollywoodLife.com has all the glorious details!

They’re here, they’re queer, and they’re gonna get their party on, and then some — in front of Mike Pence’s house, no less. Oh boy! WERK for Peace, an LGBT group that promotes its “ideals of equality and peace through the power of dance” is planning an epic dance party to beat all epic dance parties that have ever come before, outside the home of the soon-to-be Vice President of the United States. Now, that’s a shindig he will likely never forget!

The LGBT community is far from a fan of the 57-year-old politician, who was responsible for signing Indiana’s religious freedoms restoration bill into law during his tenure as Governor — oh, and is a staunch defender of North Carolina’s HB2 law — the so-called “bathroom bill” in addition to being on the record as stating that conversion therapy is a “viable treatment option” for homosexuals. Because, let’s all just pray away the gay, right?!! WERK for Peace posted an invite to the event, which is scheduled for Jan. 18. on their Facebook page.

“The homo/transphobic Mike Pence has graciously invited us to shake our booties and bodies in front of/around his house in Chevy Chase,” a posting on the page reads. “We plan on leaving behind [biodegradable] glitter and rainbow paraphinalia that he can NEVER forget. #WeAreQueer #WeAreHere #WeWillDance That’s right, get ready to WERK it and tell Daddy Pence: homo/transphobia is not tolerated in our country!

“WERK for Peace and DisruptJ20 are teaming up to bring you the best dance party in the nation, so you betta’ show up and weerrrrkkk! We will meet at the Friendship heights metro and make our way via carpooling or dance to Daddy Pence’s neighborhood. Bring your flyest rainbow gear and your booty/body shaking skills!” Werk it girlfriends, werk it!

Organizers of the epic dance party protest explain, “The queer community has always been at the forefront of promoting change, and from Stonewall to Pulse, dance is integral to our movement, and to our healing.” Word! But, let’s face it, the event is likely to do zero when it comes to changing the Vice President elect’s standpoint on LGBT issues. However, if you don’t ever even bother to try then you will never succeed, right?

