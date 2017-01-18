Look who’s back! Mickie James hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since 2010, but the 5-time Women’s champ made her return in a big way! Mickie ended up costing Becky Lynch the gold during the Jan. 17 episode of ‘SmackDown! Live.’ It was shocking, to say the least – see for yourself!

If there’s someone who’s not thrilled to see Mickie James, 37, back in the WWE, it’s Becky Lynch, 29. Becky may have been the biggest Mickie fan before her Steel Cage match with Alexa Bliss, 25, on Jan. 17, but not afterwards. Why? Mickie cost Becky a chance to reclaim the WWE SmackDown Womens Championship!

In this steel cage match, there were three ways to win: pinfall, submission or by escaping the cage. In the closing minutes, Becky latched on the Dis-Arm-Her submission hold, but champion Alexa refused to give up. That gave enough time for La Luchadora, a masked female wrestler who has been dogging Becky for weeks, to get into the cage and deliver a spin-kick to Becky’s face. From there, Alexa nailed a DDT, pinned the challenger and retained her title.

Becky, furious at the loss, attacked La Luchadora and pulled off the mask to reveal Mickie! Together, Alexa and Mickie double-teamed Becky, leaving her lying in the middle of the ring. Mickie and Alexa didn’t reveal why they partnered together or why Mickie would have any beef with Becky! Guess the WWE Universe needs to tune in next week to find out.

Mickie first debuted in the WWE in 2005, appearing as an obsessed fan of Trish Stratus, 41. The two would wrestle in an unforgettable match at WrestleMania 22, in what many fans consider to be the best women’s feuds in WWE history. Before she was released in 2010, Mickie had won the WWE Women’s Championship five times and the WWE Divas Championship once.

Since being let go in 2010, Mickie has performed in TNA and throughout the independent wrestling circuit. She also launched a successful country music career, releasing two albums in 2010 and 2013. She also married fellow wrestler Magnus (aka Nick Aldis, 30) and the two have a child together, a son named Donovan Patrick Aldis.

Though it’s been six years since she has been seen on either Raw or SmackDown, Mickie did participate in NXT’s TakeOver: Toronto in Nov. 2016. During the event held by the WWE’s developmental program, she wrestled Asuka, 35, for the NXT’s Women’s Championship. Clearly, she enjoyed being back with the WWE, as she’s now become a major part of the women’s division on SmackDown!

Are you glad to see Mickie James back in the WWE, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited to see her wrestle Becky and the rest of the female Superstars?