Nicki Minaj ‘Still Loves’ Meek Mill: What He Has To Do To Win Her Back For Good

Make him work for it! Contrary to reports, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill aren’t back together, but there’s a number of things he can do to win her heart again. The curvaceous rapper ‘still loves’ her ex, so she’s willing to give him another chance. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Meek Mill, 29, and Nicki Minaj, 34, just can’t quit each other! The “Black Barbies” rapper is still madly in love with Meek, but in order to rekindle their steamy romance, he’s going to have to jump through a few hoops. “For her to take Meek back, he‘d have to really come correct, stop bullsh*tting, and be serious about their future,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s tired of waiting on him to reel her in. She was looking for that other ring he promised her, and would have considered being his wife he weren’t so scared to ask.” Sounds like it’s time to step up!

Meek and the Trinidadian-born artist were on the fast track to marriage, until an unexpected fight broke out on her birthday. Nicki’s 34th celebration was set up to be a rocking time. Turks and Caicos and a group of friends, what could go wrong? Well, EVERYTHING. Apparently Meek was spending more time with his homies than the birthday girl, a big no-no that sparked their biggest blowout to date, according to TMZ. By the time Meek and Nicki landed back in LA, they were DONE.

But of course, Nicki and Meek are never REALLY over. Famous for doing the on-again, off-again thing, fans weren’t too surprised when a Jan. 17 claimed they’re back together. But this is where it gets really twisted and confusing, the site alleges that their split wasn’t real — just a publicity stunt! That seems doubtful because Nicki tweeted on Jan. 5 that she’s “single.” Whatever their current status is, we’ll always remember Nicki and Meek was one of Hollywood’s sexiest couples!

