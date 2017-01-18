Meek Mill Crushing On ‘L&HH’ Star Nikki Mudarris Amidst Nicki Minaj Reunion?

SplashNews

Uh oh! Meek Mill shockingly followed Nikki Mudarris on Instagram this week, amidst reports of a reconciliation between him and Nicki Minaj. The ‘L&HH’ stunner was also romantically linked to Nicki’s ex Safaree Samuels, so is drama brewing?!

Has Meek Mill, 29, found himself a new Nikki to lust over? The “Litty” rapper shockingly followed Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki Mudarris on Instagram Jan. 16, according to HollywoodUnlocked. This was shortly before he reportedly rekindled his romance with Nicki Minaj. He’s since unfollowed the blonde bombshell, but it would be interesting if he pursued the reality star, since she previously hooked up with Safaree Samuels on season three of L&HH. If you don’t recall, Safaree and Nicki M. previously dated for a whopping 12 years! On top of that, Safaree joked about having a thing for curvy Nicki’s or Nikki’s on the show, so maybe it’s a trend.

Safaree also recently joked how he’d be willing to box Meek in place of Drake, so would this add fuel to the fire? The music producer previously dished about how “the media [was] going to have a field day” after seeing him go from one Nicki to the next, but he claimed that his feelings for “Miss Nikkii Baby” were the real deal. He said, “It’s not for no TV, ‘cause I don’t like to play with my heart like that.” The two seemingly split last season, but who knows what the future holds!

Meanwhile, the “Anaconda” rapper and her beau reportedly just got back together after splitting in Jan., and their “breakup” was rumored to have been a publicity stunt. “I don’t think they ever even broke up. Nicki was in the studio all last week and she was texting with [Meek]. He even picked her up,” a source told MediaTakeOut. Nicki confirmed they parted ways Jan. 5, telling fans via Twitter that she was single and focusing on new music. Meek even hit the town with his buddies Jan. 4, and they were looking for “thots!” We hope they work things out soon!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek and Nicki are back on track again? Let us know!

