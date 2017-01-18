Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Reconciling?: He’s Been Hitting Her Up Nonstop

REX/Shutterstock

Meek Mill’s been fronting! The ‘Dreams Worth More Than Money’ artist has been on social media blasting ex Nicki Minaj’s outfits and living life as if he doesn’t have a care in the world. But HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s been hitting her up, trying to get back in her good graces!

Meek Mill, 29, wants Nicki Minaj, 34, back. He can’t get enough of his ex. And who could blame him? The DC4 artist is having some serious relationship withdrawals and is desperately attempting to get Nicki’s attention with the hopes of rekindling their romance.

“He’s the one that’s been hitting her up, trying to get back together and she’s been ignoring him,” a source close to Nicki reveals to HollywoodLife.com. “She’s not sure if she wants to jump back into a dead end relationship at the beginning of a new year.”

Nicki’s looking for Mr. Right in 2017! As for Meek, we’re told if he’s trying to make a full court press on her he’s going to have to bring his A game because madman Nicki has some pretty tough demands. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the reigning queen of hip hop believes that if Meek is serious than he’d better get with the program and put a ring on it!

“For her to take Meek back, he‘d have to really come correct, stop bullsh*tting, and be serious about their future,” the source explains. “She’s tired of waiting on him to reel her in. She was looking for that other ring he promised her, and would have considered being his wife he weren’t so scared to ask.”

HollywoodLifers, should Nicki give Meek another shot at love?

