Louis Tomlinson & Zayn Malik: Why They ‘Made Peace’ After Fighting For Over A Year

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s relationship has been tumultuous over the past year, to say the least. However, it seems the pair were able to ‘make peace’ after the tragic death of Louis’ mother. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how the boys did it!

“Louis [Tomlinson] and Zayn [Malik] have finally made their peace with each other,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Louis’ mom’s death made him realize that life is just too short for bad blood and unnecessary feuding. Zayn reached out to Louis following Johannah [Deakin]’s death and sent him a really touching message, which he really appreciated.” Wow, that’s such an amazing gesture, especially because it must have been so hard to reach out after all this time.

Louis suffered the tragic loss of Johannah just over a month ago, when she died on Dec. 7 at the age of 42 following a heart-wrenching battle with leukemia. The “Drag Me Down” singer has had a very rough time since then, but he’s been able to get through it with the help of his siblings and his former One Direction bandmates. However, Zayn was not among the boys who publicly came to Louis’ aid, leaving many to believe that the pair hadn’t made up.

“It’s unlikely they’re ever going to be best buddies again but the war is over at least,” the source continued. While we would much rather here that the guys could truly work things out and are committed to rebuilding their previously strong bond, we know that if they think this is what’s best for them then it is the right decision.

