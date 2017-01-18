Louis Tomlinson Gushes Over Zayn Malik After Bitter Feud: We’re ‘Happy For Each Other’

The bad blood between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik is over! A year and a half after the guys went AT each other on Twitter, they’re in a good place once again, and Louis gushed all about their friendship in a new interview this week. See what he had to say here!

“I think we’ve got to a point now…you know, with what…I think a lot of us have spoken recently, me and Zayn [Malik] have spoken recently,” Louis Tomlinson, 25, explained to Sirius XM about his relationship with his former bandmate. “We’ve got to a point now where, you know, we can just really be happy for each other. Things have happened in the past, of course. Yeah, it’s great. His first song is an absolute smash.”

This praise shows that the two have come a LONG way from attacking each other on social media in May 2015. At that time, Zayn still wasn’t on great terms with One Direction after he left the group. He was spending a lot of time with producer, Naughty Boy, and Louis took to Twitter to make fun of the pair for using an old-school MacBook filter on a photo of the two of them.

“@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making b****y comments about mine?” Zayn tweeted at the time. He then went on to diss the band in interviews on multiple occasions.

Things have toned down more recently, though, and when Louis’ mom died in December, Zayn even made sure to publicly offer up his support. “Love you bro! All of your family is in my prayers,” he wrote. “Proud of your strength and know your mum is too x.” And now, as Louis confirmed, they’ve even talked privately, too. Phew!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Zayn and Louis are friends again?