Louis Tomlinson Admits Mom’s Memory Keeps Him ‘Going’: I Wanted To Throw In The Towel

Louis Tomlinson is opening-up about his mom, Johannah Deakin’s death for the first time since her tragic passing. The One Direction star gave a heartfelt interview during which he admits he wanted to “throw the towel in” after losing his beloved mother, but then explains why he didn’t.

“It’s not something that I feel 100% comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in,” Louis Tomlinson admitted during a sitdown with Sirius XM on Jan. 18. “But it was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going, telling me very sternly that she wanted me to. So I’m not doing it for her but….It was tough, but I felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her.”

It’s the first time Louis has talked about his heartbreak following the tragic death of his 43-year-old mom last December. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 25-year-old was devastated upon learning that his mom had been diagnosed with leukemia in May 2015. The family kept the news private right up until Johannah’s passing, which occurred just three days before Louis was set to make his solo debut on the U.K.’s X Factor Live, alongside collaborator Steve Aoki.

Clearly heartbroken, a tearful Louis took to the stage anyway, performing the premiere of his and Aoki’s new track, “Just Hold On” in honor of his late mother, whose dying wish had been for him perform on the hit show. Following the emotional performance, Louis kissed his fingers and looked up to the sky. All of his One Direction bandmates were there to support Louis, and even Mr. Mean himself, Simon Cowell, was visibly moved.

“You know what. I have to say something to you,” Simon said, following the performance. “I’ve known you now for six years. What you’ve just done — and the bravery — I respect you as an artist, I respect you as a person, and your mum was so proud of you, Louis, and she was so looking forward to tonight. She watching down on you now, and you’ve done her proud.”

News of Johanna’s death broke the day before Louis’ X-Factor appearance, when the family released a statement, which read in part, “It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Dec. 7. Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukemia that required immediate and continuous treatment. We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Louis’ heartfelt interview? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.