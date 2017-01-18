Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show is going to be epic. In an all-new behind-the-scenes video, Lady Gaga’s choreographer reveal details about her performance of ‘Bad Romance’ at the Super Bowl. This dance number is going to be off the charts AWESOME. Click to WATCH!

The 2017 Super Bowl is only a few weeks away, and Lady Gaga, 30, and her dancers are working extra hard to make it the best Pepsi Zero Sugar halftime show ever. Her choreographer, Ricky Jackson, gives us a never-before-seen look at Gaga’s “Bad Romance” performance. Lady Gaga’s performance is going to include loads of hand-picked dancers on stage.

“This sort of platform that we have with the NFL to do the halftime show, I feel goes to those who’ve helped us along the way,” he says in the video. “So it’s sort of like a big reunion.”

How exciting! This halftime show is going to be such a monumental moment for both Gaga and her dancers. “This is obviously a humongous platform,” Ricky adds. “This is probably the greatest 12 minutes of our lives.” He also notes that there’s going to be a “Gaga spin on the Super Bowl.”

Lady Gaga never does anything less than 100 percent. The Golden Globe and Grammy-winning singer is reportedly going to risk her life by performing on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s comparing her halftime show to Michael Jackson’s past performance. “If you look back at Michael Jackson’s performance they had MJ doubles on the roof, so this is totally fine since the best professionals on Earth will be working the show for her,” our source said.

Super Bowl LI will air Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

