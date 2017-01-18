Courtesy of TMZ

Fast, furious, and fatal. The suspect of an insane car chase through Los Angeles was shot dead by police on Jan 18. Authorities claim the man was armed with a dangerous hatchet, and had no choice but to fire. The worst part? It’s all caught on camera!

Fair warning, this video is graphic! An innocent bystander going about their day captured something truly haunting on their camera phone — a police shootout! Going back to the beginning on the terrifying story, a crazy car chase broke out on the streets of LA in the afternoon of Jan. 18. We thought this type of stunt only happened in movies, but the LAX neighborhood turned into an absolute danger zone when an unidentified male started speeding through local streets. By the time the chase ended, police were caught up with the driver, and surrounded his vehicle with cars of their own.

That’s the moment an onlooker pulled out their cell to record the showdown. From the video (obtained by TMZ) you can see about two or three cop cars cornering a white vehicle (possibly a Jeep?) in the middle of the street. At first it’s hard to tell what’s going on, but then the sound of multiple gun shots clears everything up. The suspect is seen trying to climb on top of his car before the guns go off. Maybe police thought that was some kind of threat. The suspect immediately falls to the ground, dead. Police claim the nameless man was armed with a hatchet, so he could have been a serious risk to their safety.

Reports claim the chase began in El Segundo and ended in Westchester — the north side of the airport. Police cornered the driver at the intersection of Imperial Avenue and McCarthy Court. To ensure that the chaos has died down, authorities have closed off that area by blocking the streets. We hope all the neighbors, police, and eyewitnesses are safe!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thought on the car chase and the police shooting?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.