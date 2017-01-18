Kylie Jenner Betraying Bella Hadid? Parties With The Weeknd After His Selena Rebound

SPlashNews

Look away, Bella Hadid! Kylie Jenner just broke some major girl code by partying with the supermodel’s ex, The Weeknd, and the timing is especially bad since he was JUST photographed making out with Selena Gomez in public. Do you think this is a total betrayal by Kylie?!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and her boyfriend, Tyga, 27, enjoyed a fun night out in New York City on Jan. 17, but they were joined by a very interesting guest, The Weeknd, 26. Here’s the thing: Kylie is besties with Bella Hadid, 19, who just so happens to be The Weeknd’s ex, and the former couple has been in the spotlight lately because of his recent rebound with Selena Gomez, 24.

It’s likely that the “Starboy” singer met up with the reality star because of a friendship with Tyga, but we are still DYING to know what the conversation was like throughout the evening. After all, Bella and The Weeknd JUST broke up at the beginning of November, and they looked totally amicable during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the end of that same month. However, just weeks later, he was photographed PDAing with Selena!

Clearly, it didn’t take the 26-year-old long to move on, and Bella was “hurt and pissed” that the rebound happened so fast. Oh, and as if all the connections in this love triangle weren’t crazy enough already, here’s more — Selena is good friends with Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid….awkward!

Interestingly, Sel and The Weeknd haven’t been seen together since that Jan. 10 Santa Monica date, but as we EXCLUSIVELY reported, they’ve been in touch for about two months now after reconnecting at the American Music Awards. Looks like they’re back to keeping things on the DL!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie hanging out with The Weeknd? Do you think Bella will be pissed?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.