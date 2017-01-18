Kylie Jenner: Why She’s Siding With Bella Hadid Over Selena Gomez Amid The Weeknd Romance

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about a bold move! Caught in the middle of Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid’s twisted love triangle with The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner has shockingly chosen to side with the supermodel. Find out the EXCLUSIVE reason why, right here!

Could this be the catfight that divides Hollywood once and for all? Now that Kylie Jenner, 19, has sided with Bella Hadid, 20, who knows how that will affect her friendship with Selena Gomez, 24. “Kylie wants Abel [The Weeknd] and Bella to get back together and she’s not shy about saying it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena should be worried because Bella has a lot of friends that want to see her and Abel back together. Kylie wants to double date with them, and she’s way more Team Bella than Team Selena.”

This is starting to sound like a Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt situation! That scandalous love triangle happened over a decade ago and people are STILL buzzing about it! Kylie and Bella may not seem like BFFs, but if you look at their six degrees of separation, they actually have a lot of mutual friends. Kylie’s sister is Kendall Jenner who’s DEFINITELY best buddies with Gigi Hadid who’s Bella’s older sister. How’s that for a breakdown chart?

It sounds like Bella has a A LOT of supporters, so maybe Selena should be worried. Surely it doesn’t help that the Nike model wants The Weeknd BACK! Bella is the type of girl who goes after what she wants, and right now, that’s her handsome ex-boyfriend, 26. “Bella still wants to be with him,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that she’s “pissed” over his new romance with the “Good For You” singer. The report also claims that Bella has been texting her former beau, telling him that Selena is using him for fame! This feud has gotten real ugly, real fast.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Kylie is siding with Bella? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.