Kylie Jenner’s Red Hot Date Night Look With Tyga — See Pics

SplashNews

Kylie Jenner went on a date night with her beau, Tyga, on Jan. 17th in NYC, when she opted to wear a red hot outfit! She rocked a patent leather skirt suit and she looked amazing. What do you guys think of Kylie’s look?

Kylie Jenner, 19, looked amazing on her date night with Tyga, 27, in NYC on Jan. 18th. Kylie opted to wear a bright red patent leather skirt suit and it’s fabulous. Kylie has been loving the red hue lately and just a day before, she was spotted filming a scene for Ocean’s 8, in a gorgeous red gown with a keyhole lace cutout back.

Kylie opted to wear a bright red patent leather Isabel Marant Anders Romy Trench Skirt which is high-waisted and features a wrap front with a cool bow accent on the side. She paired the mini skirt with a skin-tight, long-sleeve nude bodysuit tucked in, which featured a plunging neckline that showed off massive cleavage.

On top of the entire look, she donned a matching patent leather Isabel Marant Abby Romy Longline Trench Coat, which went all the way down to the floor, and she opted to keep it open.

Kylie topped her entire look off with her and her older sis, Kendall Jenner’s, 21, fave pair of Yeezy shoes. She rocked the clear see-through YEEZY Season 3 PVC ankle boots. We are actually obsessed with her entire look from head-to-toe and we love that she’s been rocking bright red lately.

Kylie is constantly surprising us with her style and is always trying out new looks and pieces, which we love! She looked amazing in this red hot look and it’s the perfect date-night outfit — do you agree?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.