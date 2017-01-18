Kristen Bell’s Loose Waves & Glistening Silver Eyes At People’s Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Can we talk about how stunning Kristen Bell looked at the People’s Choice Awards?! We cannot get enough of the actress’ loose waves and glittery silver eye makeup on the red carpet. Her beauty look is BEYOND!

Kristen Bell, 36, looked gorgeous as ever when she showed up to the People’s Choice awards on Jan. 18! The 36-year-old styled her adorable bob simply, rocking tousled curls, which she swept to the side to give the blonde locks the perfect amount of volume.

To contrast her light hair and rosy complexion, Kristen rocked majorly dramatic eye liner, drawing on the top and bottom of her lids in dark black. To go with her metallic, silver jumpsuit, she opted for sparkling silver eye shadow, and added a shimmery pink gloss to her lips. All in all, her makeup is total perfection and goes with the ensemble just right!

It’s been a big year for Kristen — her movie, Bad Moms, had everyone cracking up in the theaters and her TV show, The Good Place, has gotten rave reviews. The hard work has all paid off, too, as she’s nominated for two PCAs: Favorite Comedic Movie Actress and Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. She’s up against some of the biggest names in the biz, but we’re confident in her chances!

Of course, the gorgeous actress brought her hubby, Dax Shepard, 42, along as her date for the big night, although he didn’t walk the red carpet with her. Nine years into their relationship, these two literally seem more in love than ever, and it truly seems like they can’t get enough of each other. Kristen’s style and beauty at the PCAs is on-point, but, let’s be real — Dax is totally her best accessory!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kristen’s beauty look at the People’s Choice Awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.