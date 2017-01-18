Kristen Bell Wows In Sexy Silver Jumpsuit At People’s Choice Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Slay, Kristen Bell, slay! The adorable star of ‘The Good Place’ stunned on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18 in a smokin’ hot silver metallic jumpsuit. Seriously, she’s never looked better!

Kristen Bell, 36, rocked the People’s Choice Awards with her super hot red carpet look. She made a statement in a flashy silver jumpsuit that sparkled on the red carpet. The jumpsuit featured a bustier design with a little splash of white around her boobs. Kristen hair was styled in messy waves, and her silver smokey eye and pink lip were so on point. She’s so fierce!

While on the red carpet, the star was asked about the highly-anticipated Frozen 2. She couldn’t drop any spoilers about what Anna and Elsa will be up to, but she did say, “We’re doing it.” Come on, Kristen. We need more!

Kristen is up for two major awards at the People’s Choice Awards this year: Favorite Comedic Movie Actress and Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. Kristen made us laugh until we cried in Bad Moms, and her show with Ted Danson, The Good Place, is off the charts funny. Kristen is up against leading ladies like Anna Kendrick, Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, Mandy Moore, Jordana Brewster and more.

Kristen is one of many stars attending the People’s Choice Awards. She’ll be joining Priyanka Chopra, Tyler Posey, Sofia Vergara, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, Victoria Justice, and more.

The actress recently attended the 2017 Golden Globes with husband Dax Shepard. The couple rocked the red carpet, and Kristen stunned in a black Jenny Packham gown that featured one sexy plunging neckline. She even wore a butt pad to make her look even sexier!

