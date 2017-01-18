Kim Kardashian Posts Psoriasis Flare-Up — Doctor Advice For Treating Your Skin

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian West App

Kim Kardashian recently made her return to the spotlight, but so did her psoriasis! Sharing a pic of her flare-up while in Dubai, Kim isn’t the only one struggling with the autoimmune disease. See what Kim had to say about the skin condition and get doctor tips for treating it if you have it, too.

Kim Kardashian, 36, has always been open about her struggle with psoriasis. The disease, which occurs when your skin cells grow at a faster rate, shows up on your skin in the form of itchy, red patches most commonly on the scalp, knees and elbows.

Though Kim was first diagnosed with psoriasis in 2010, she recently wrote about dealing with the skin condition on her app, and she even visited the CosmeSurge clinic in Dubai as recently as Jan. 16 after a flare-up. “Everyone with psoriasis has different symptoms; sometimes the rashes are itchy, sometimes they’re flaky,” Kim wrote on her app. “Mine flares up from time to time for different reasons,” she added.

One reason for her most recent flare-up could be stress from her Paris robbery. “[Psoriasis] gets worse with emotional stress and scratching,” Dr. Howard Sobel Manhattan Dermatologist, Dermatologic Surgeon told HollywoodLife. “The most common treatment is usually a topical application that will include a steroid,” he went on to say, noting that cortisone cream is the most common treatment used to reduce inflammation.

Thank you @cosmesurge for saving my skin! #JetLagProblems #PsoriasisProblems A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

“If you have psoriasis it is important to visit a board certified dermatologist for evaluation and a customized treatment,” said Dr. Joshua Zeichner, Director of Cosmetic and Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Dr. Zeichner says this customized treatment can be anything from topicals like cortisone, vitamin D, salicylic acid and retinoids to pills, injections or light and laser treatments for more severe psoriasis.

HollywoodLifers, do you suffer from psoriasis flare-ups? Were you surprised by any of these tips?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.