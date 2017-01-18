FameFlyNet

Those who slay together, stay together! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rocked matching ripped jeans for their stylish lunch date on Jan. 18, shortly after the reality star returned home from her work trip to Dubai. See sizzling pics of the power couple!

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 39, enjoyed a sweet lunch date at Hugo’s in Agoura Hills on Jan. 18, putting on a united front. The lovebirds appear to be going strong, rocking matching ripped jeans for their low-key outing. She’s definitely embodying a bold and edgy style these days, opting for a plaid top, lip ring and lace-up boots while filming for her hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kanye also went for a laid-back approach, wearing a grey sweatshirt and fresh white sneakers. Kim’s sis Kourtney Kardashian was even there!

Kourtney arrived to the meal shortly after the power couple, but the trio was spotted making their exit together. Yeezy’s leading lady recently ventured to Dubai for her first work trip after her Paris robbery, appearing at a Masterclass with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Despite having a super stressful year in 2016, Kim was all smiles while traveling back home in the most luxurious way possible. Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo of herself relaxing on a jet alongside the caption, “Bad and Boujee,” paying homage to Migo‘s jam. During her epic vacation, Kim rode dune buggies with friends, went on fun shopping trips, and hung out with local children.

Kanye allegedly convinced Kim to stay together by saying he was serious about getting help after his alleged breakdown last year, according to US Weekly. Sources told the publication, “Kanye swore he was going to continue with intense therapy. He really wants to get better and will do whatever it takes to get healthy.” They definitely appear to be in better spirits these days!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Kimye’s matching ensembles during their outing? Let us know!

