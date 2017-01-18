Kim Kardashian Gets ‘Bad & Boujee’ On Private Jet After Whirlwind Trip To Dubai & NYC

Courtesy of Instagram

Yeah, Kim Kardashian’s getting bad and boujee! She may be traveling back from Dubai to the US in the most luxurious way possible, but she’s not above sneaking a little low-priced snack on board! Isn’t that what Migos’ hot song is all about?



Kim Kardashian‘s got Migos on the mind! Sure, Kim’s hot and rich, but she doesn’t mind getting a little bad and boujee every once in awhile, as she showed in a cool Instagram pic on January 17. Kim referenced Migos’ incredible new song in the caption of a photo showing herself and her bestie drinking to-go coffee and cookies on a private jet.

Yeah, this ‘b**ch is bad and boujee”! Kim was treated like royalty in Dubai, where she was having a blast with friends. It was her first trip out of the country since her visit to Paris in October 2016, in which she was horrifically robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room by masked men. Being treated like a queen was exactly what she needed! In pics she posted from the vacation, Kim rode dune buggies with her friends, went on fun shopping trips, and hung out with local children.

After that whirlwind trip, a simple cup of coffee and a chocolate chip cookie was really all she needed to make her feel comfortable. Well, that and her private jet. Like she said: bad and boujee!

Kim’s becoming more at ease making public appearances and taking trips now that the Paris police have nabbed several suspects connected with her robbery case. She may finally see these terrible guys locked up! She’s still being cautious, though; in her pics from Dubai, she’s not wearing any diamonds. Better safe than sorry!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s bad and boujee? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.